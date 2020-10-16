Jamestown man heading to prison on child porn charges

Matthew Bailer, 35, was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Jamestown man will spend nearly 13 years behind bars for his conviction on child pornography charges.

US District Court Judge Frank Geraci, Jr. sentenced Matthew Bailer, 35, to 150 months in prison and 10 years post release supervision.

In July 2018, Jamestown Police got a phone call from a parent saying she had been given information that Bailer had sexually abused her two children and that he had pictures of a sexual nature of those children on his phone.

Bailer was subsequently arrested on a burglary warrant out of Missouri. A search of his cell phone turned up several hundred images of images of child pornography involving sexually explicit conduct by prepubescent and pubescent children.