Car in North Buffalo spray-painted with racist and homophobic graffiti

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A North Buffalo family’s car was vandalized overnight with racist and homophobic graffiti.
Now, Buffalo police are looking to learn who did it.
Messages of hate were spray-painted on a car in North Buffalo. According to a police report, the incident happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Swastikas, the N-word, KKK and profanity against Black Lives Matter were spray-painted all over the car, a BMW X5.
Also, it appears a brick was thrown at the car’s windshield.
The owner of the car, Emma Mills says she's confused someone would do this. She lives on Saranac Ave.
According to a police report, sugar was poured into the gas tank.
Residents on Saranac Ave. say they’ve never had any issues like this before.
Buffalo Police are investigating this incident as a potential hate crime.
Because there is a message of support for President Trump, also spray-painted on the car, 2 On Your Side has reached out to the Erie County GOP for a response.
Anyone with any information about this incident should call the BPD confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.