Dr. Eugene Gosy sentenced to 70 months in prison

The Williamsville pain management doctor appeared in US District Court for sentencing Thursday after taking a plea deal in January.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dr. Eugene Gosy, the 60-year-old Williamsville pain management doctor, was sentenced Thursday to 70 months in prison.

Just before jury selection was set to get underway in his trial in January, Gosy pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances and one count of healthcare fraud.

Gosy was indicted in April, 2016.

He originally faced 75 counts stemming from accusations that he unlawfully distributed painkillers. Some of the most serious charges allege that the way he distributed powerful and addictive substances led to the deaths of half a dozen patients.

US District Court Judge Frank Geraci told Gosy he must report to start serving his sentence by Noon on November 13.