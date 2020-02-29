NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An inmate at the Niagara Falls City Jail was found unresponsive in their cell Friday, according to the Niagara Falls Police Department.

Police say he was found during a routine visual check at the jail. Emergency medical services and the Niagara Falls Fire Department were both called to the scene where the inmate was later pronounced dead.

Police say the individual's name is not being released until family has been notified.

The incident is under investigation.

