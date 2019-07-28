According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, an inmate at the Erie County Holding Center died on July 26.

Scott Zylka, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, said the inmate was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell on July 24, around 4 p.m. The inmate was moved to a supervised medical unit the day before, after reportedly having health issues.

CPR was administered at the holding center, until an ambulance arrived. The inmate was then brought to Buffalo General Medical Center where they underwent surgery. The inmate died two days later.

The inmate's identity and health issues have not been released at this time.

2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Inmate dies in Wyoming County Jail

RELATED: Convicted murderer moved to Buffalo for parole back in jail

RELATED: Inmate facing felony assault charges after punching a deputy