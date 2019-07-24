WARSAW, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office and the state are investigating a death at the the county jail.

The sheriff's office reports a corrections officer found Timothy Pabone, 46, unresponsive in his cell Tuesday, just a day after he was booked there for not paying a traffic fine.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The sheriff's office says there was no sign of foul play, and they think he had a medical issue.

Sheriff Greg Rudolph offered his sympathies to Mr. Pabone's family.