India Walton to unveil public safety platform "for a safer, healthier Buffalo"

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Democratic nominee for Buffalo Mayor, India Walton, will hold a news conference outlining her Public Safety platform Monday.

According to a Sunday news release from her campaign, the plan is a "holistic approach of evidence-based, data-driven solutions to create safe neighborhoods, safe schools, safe housing, safe hospitals, safe streets, and safety from gender violence and sexual assault."

Walton has been criticized for some of her stances on policing and has been labeled "anti-cop" by opponents. She told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing after her primary win that her cabinet, including the police commissioner, would be diverse.



"There will be no patronage and no favors. I want people who are well qualified to do the job," Walton said back in June.

Walton grew up in Willert Park and lived in Buffalo's Fruitbelt neighborhood - both areas in the city with a history of high crime.

In Sunday's statement, she called the current administration's approach "stagnant" and cited the recent uptick in violence in Buffalo.

"...2021 has been a devastating year for gun violence and homicides in Buffalo, most recently when 21 Buffalonians were shot, including a 3-year-old, in 15 incidents of gun violence over the July 4th weekend," Walton said in the statement.