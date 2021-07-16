Surge in donations for India Walton after win

Campaign contributions spiked after victory in the Democratic primary for mayor. Filing shows $178,000 in donations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Considering the odds against her, India Walton’s fundraising was pretty good prior to last month’s Democratic primary.

It’s gotten a lot better since. Walton’s campaign raised nearly $178,000 in the three weeks after she beat incumbent Byron Brown in the Democratic primary for mayor of Buffalo, according to her campaign’s July 15 filing with the New York State Board of Elections.