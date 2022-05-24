Independent Health launches effort to support those affected by Tops shooting

Essential non-food items will be collected at three IH Medicare Information Center locations starting Tuesday, May 31 until Friday, June 3.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Independent Health (IH) is the latest to join other organizations supporting those affected by the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops market on May 14.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations between 9 AM and 4 PM:

Orchard Park - 3225 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park

Cheektowaga/Depew - 620 Dick Rd., Depew

Williamsville - 250 Essjay Rd., Amherst

“As part of Independent Health’s commitment to providing community programs to Western New York, we are offering another opportunity for community residents to help support Buffalo’s East Side residents in the wake of the May 14 tragedy,” said Michael W. Cropp, M.D., president and chief executive offer, Independent Health. “Working with Back to Basic Ministries, we will distribute these essential items to provide relief and respite in the coming weeks as the healing and rebuilding process begins.”

Back to Basic Ministries is led by Pastor James Giles and is the parent organization of the Buffalo Peacemakers.

Independent Health is also donating $100,000 to the "Buffalo Together: Community Response Fund." Company associates are also collecting essential items to support families from the IG Foundation's Good for the Neighborhood and Soccer for Success programs as well as other families in the Jefferson Ave. community.