Slow Roll Buffalo continuing to help East Side following mass shooting

"We are a part of the community and we will continue to focus our attention on what the community needs are," said Janelle Brooks of Slow Roll Buffalo.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo returned to the streets Monday night while continuing its support for the East Side.

Organizers of the Slow Roll have teamed up with the African Heritage Food Co-op to bring food to neighbors in the community. They've been collecting food and other donations all week and dropped off items before the ride began.

According to event organizers, Slow Roll participants will continue to deliver food for the rest of the cycling season.

"We are a part of the community and we will continue to focus our attention on what the community needs are. We work very close with a number of other community partners and we will continue to do that. We are an organization but we are also individual people. Each one of us was affected very differently by what happened at Tops and so we'll make sure we continue to connect with members and what they need," said Janelle Brooks president of Slow Roll Buffalo's board of directors.

The Slow Roll has raised $15,000 for the Buffalo Mutual Aid Network while the community's only grocery store remains closed temporarily.

Slow Roll Buffalo is one the largest free community bike rides in the world. Its mission is "to provide inclusive experiences by bicycle that connect communities and promote public health."

The full scheduled for the 2022 Slow Roll season can be viewed below:

May 30 - Naval Park

June 6 - Martin House

June 13 - Butler Park

June 20 - MLK Park

June 27 - Broderick Park

July 4 - Sportsmen's Park

July 11 - Black Monarchy

July 18 - Hertel Alley Murals

July 25 - Lafayette Square

Aug. 1 - Maritime Center

Aug. 8 - Fruit Belt

Aug. 15 - Niagara Frontier Food Terminal

Aug. 22 - Central Terminal

Aug. 29 - The Foundry

Sept. 5 - Eugene V Debs Hall

Sept. 12 - Tow Path Park

Sept. 19 - Park Vue

Sept. 26 - History Museum

Oct. 3 - Olivencia Center

Oct. 10 - Big Ditch Brewing

Oct. 17 - Adam Mickiewicz Library

Oct. 24 - Irish Center

Oct. 31 - Community Beer Works

More information about this season's events is available at the Slow Roll Buffalo website.