Slow Roll Buffalo continuing to help East Side following mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo returned to the streets Monday night while continuing its support for the East Side.
Organizers of the Slow Roll have teamed up with the African Heritage Food Co-op to bring food to neighbors in the community. They've been collecting food and other donations all week and dropped off items before the ride began.
According to event organizers, Slow Roll participants will continue to deliver food for the rest of the cycling season.
"We are a part of the community and we will continue to focus our attention on what the community needs are. We work very close with a number of other community partners and we will continue to do that. We are an organization but we are also individual people. Each one of us was affected very differently by what happened at Tops and so we'll make sure we continue to connect with members and what they need," said Janelle Brooks president of Slow Roll Buffalo's board of directors.
The Slow Roll has raised $15,000 for the Buffalo Mutual Aid Network while the community's only grocery store remains closed temporarily.
Slow Roll Buffalo is one the largest free community bike rides in the world. Its mission is "to provide inclusive experiences by bicycle that connect communities and promote public health."
The full scheduled for the 2022 Slow Roll season can be viewed below:
- May 30 - Naval Park
- June 6 - Martin House
- June 13 - Butler Park
- June 20 - MLK Park
- June 27 - Broderick Park
- July 4 - Sportsmen's Park
- July 11 - Black Monarchy
- July 18 - Hertel Alley Murals
- July 25 - Lafayette Square
- Aug. 1 - Maritime Center
- Aug. 8 - Fruit Belt
- Aug. 15 - Niagara Frontier Food Terminal
- Aug. 22 - Central Terminal
- Aug. 29 - The Foundry
- Sept. 5 - Eugene V Debs Hall
- Sept. 12 - Tow Path Park
- Sept. 19 - Park Vue
- Sept. 26 - History Museum
- Oct. 3 - Olivencia Center
- Oct. 10 - Big Ditch Brewing
- Oct. 17 - Adam Mickiewicz Library
- Oct. 24 - Irish Center
- Oct. 31 - Community Beer Works
More information about this season's events is available at the Slow Roll Buffalo website.
