Dion's Dreamers cornhole tournament benefits Tops shooting victims' families

'I fell in love with the sport. Then I realized Buffalo loves the sport, so I said, 'It's a win-win, so lets do it!' " Bills lineman Dion Dawkins said.

BLASDELL, N.Y. — Dion Dawkins, the Bills' starting offensive tackle, but also a cornhole expert. Dawkins has been on ESPN's national stage and now he's bringing his talents to Buffalo.

"I been chasing cornhole," Dawkins said. "I am a huge cornhole fan. I fell in love with the sport. Then I realized Buffalo loves the sport, so I said, 'It's a win-win, so lets do it!"

The tournament featured two-person teams competing against another in double-elimination fashion. It was a chance for the Bills to go one-on-one and test their cornhole abilities against some of their biggest fans.

"I love the Bills, and I watch them all the time. I'm always supporting them," cornhole player Nicole Wojciechowski said. "When everything happened last weekend, this was a great way to give back to the community. Whether it's a sport that I'm playing too and being competitive, you're doing it for something good."

The day was full of fun games and drenched in rain but most important benefiting a good cause, Dion's Dreamers.

"The tournament was already in the works then the driver seat changed to where the donations were going," Dawkins said. "It was going to Dion's Dreamers to help the kids and the youth. Now its Dion's Dreamers giving all 100% of the proceeds families and the main organizations that will help the families affected by the Tops shooting."

Dawkins said he vows that he will do his part to help those impacted by the Tops tragedy. He said it's on the Bills' organizations and foundations to continue to shed light and continue to pour energy into East Side.

"That area is going to be historic forever. We have to put our effort in there. We have to physically be there, and we can't tweet about but have to be about it. They need every bit plus some, and this is just a small small piece," Dawkins said. "I'm going to continue to do more and more to drive everything to the families first and the organizations that help them."

Dawkins also had his teammates in attendance, like O.J. Howard, who echoed the same message.

"To see the community come together after the tragic event last weekend and only a week later and everyone is all smiles," Howard said. "It just shows you no matter what happens everyone sticks together. This is one community, one Buffalo."

At last check, Dion's Dreamers has raised over $8,000 with Sunday's cornhole tournament.