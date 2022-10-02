Hundreds without power Thursday morning in Cheektowaga

In result of the power outage, the Maryvale School District says classes have been cancelled for primary, intermediate, middle and high school students.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Hundreds of power outages have been reported in Erie County early Thursday morning.

According to NYSEG, as of 6:43 a.m. Thursday, over 400 customers are without power in Cheektowaga. This is down from over 2,500 power outages that were reported at 6:20 a.m.

Crews have been assigned to the outage and are investigating a cause. They estimate the power will be restored by 9:30 a.m.

National Grid is not reporting any power outages in the Western New York region as of 6:45 a.m.

The Maryvale School District posted on its official Facebook page early Thursday morning saying there is a power outage at its main campus. In result the school district says classes have been cancelled for intermediate, middle and high school students. The school district says staff do not need to report.