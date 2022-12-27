How do I find my car? Where to look for information on your car

Many cars were abandoned this weekend during a blizzard, here is how you can find your car if it was towed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like with the last major winter storm that hit the area, databases and resources are being set up to help people find where their cars have been towed after being abandoned in the snow.

Depending on where you car is towed and who it is towed by, you have various ways to find out where it went.

The City of Buffalo is having people contact local police districts, the City of Buffalo Parking Commissioner Raymond Wagner said that towed cars are being reported to local police districts.

However, if you car was towed by Erie County, they have their own database.

There are three possible locations they have been towing cars:

1870 Military Rd

ECC North Parking Lots 7, 8, 9 and 10

Tops Plaza at Harlem, and Walden Ave

People can check if the county towed their vehicle on the special site Erie County created for the database.

The Town of Cheektowaga has also established its own system for people to locate vehicles that have been towed.

The Cheektowaga Police Department has created a database for people to find their vehicles if they were towed by Cheektowaga. The database can be access on the Cheektowaga Police website.

The Town of Amherst also has a database for vehicles it towed, which is available on a Google Sheet here.