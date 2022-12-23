Tops, Wegmans close early Friday in Erie, Niagara counties due to winter storm

A spokesperson for the grocery chain said stores will reopen as weather conditions allow.

Example video title will go here for this video

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Grocery stores are usually packed a few days before Christmas as people try to grab those last-minute items for their holiday meals, but extreme winter weather is complicating things.

Tops announced Friday morning that they will close all stores at 2 p.m. in Erie and Niagara counties because of the weather. Stores will reopen when weather conditions improve. Tops said updates will be posted to their social media pages.

The Tops distribution center will also close at 2 p.m.

Wegmans stores in Erie and Niagara County will close at noon Friday.

"The safety of our customers and employees continues to be our top priority. Given the weather forecast, all Erie and Niagara County Wegmans stores will close at noon today. We plan to reopen our stores at 6 am Monday, December 26. Please be safe. We apologize for an inconvenience this may cause." —Michele Mehaffy, Wegmans Public & Community Relations Manager, Buffalo Division.

Tops also issed a statement, announcing the decision.

"The safety of our associates and customers remain our top priority. Due to the continued extreme weather conditions all Erie (NY), Niagara (NY), Orleans (NY), Genesee (NY), and Wyoming (NY) County Tops stores will remain closed until Monday, December 26. We will reopen at 6am on Monday, December 26th. Thank you."

Anyone hoping to do any last-minute holiday shopping will also have fewer options to choose from.

The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls are closed Friday.

Cheektowaga Police announced on Twitter Friday morning that the Walden Galleria is also closed Friday.