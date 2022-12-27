NFTA resumes some bus routes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After cancelling all service for multiple days while a blizzard slammed WNY, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) has announced it will be resuming some bus service.
A full list of the routes restored on Tuesday is available below:
- 4 Broadway
- 8 Main
- 24 Genesee
- 25 Delaware
- 34 Niagara Falls Boulevard
- 35 Sheridan
- 40 Buffalo-Niagara Falls
- 50 Buffalo Ave
- 52 North End Circulator
- 55 Pine Ave
- 59 NCCC
In addition, Metro Rail service has resumed with trains leaving every half-hour.
Paratransit service remains suspended.
More updates will be available on the NFTA social media pages and website.