NFTA resumes some bus routes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After cancelling all service for multiple days while a blizzard slammed WNY, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) has announced it will be resuming some bus service.

A full list of the routes restored on Tuesday is available below:

4 Broadway

8 Main

24 Genesee

25 Delaware

34 Niagara Falls Boulevard

35 Sheridan

40 Buffalo-Niagara Falls

50 Buffalo Ave

52 North End Circulator

55 Pine Ave

59 NCCC

In addition, Metro Rail service has resumed with trains leaving every half-hour.

Paratransit service remains suspended.