x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

NFTA resumes some bus routes

Metro Rail service has also been restored.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After cancelling all service for multiple days while a blizzard slammed WNY, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) has announced it will be resuming some bus service.

A full list of the routes restored on Tuesday is available below:

  • 4 Broadway
  • 8 Main
  • 24 Genesee
  • 25 Delaware
  • 34 Niagara Falls Boulevard
  • 35 Sheridan
  • 40 Buffalo-Niagara Falls
  • 50 Buffalo Ave
  • 52 North End Circulator
  • 55 Pine Ave
  • 59 NCCC

In addition, Metro Rail service has resumed with trains leaving every half-hour.

Paratransit service remains suspended.

More updates will be available on the NFTA social media pages and website.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out