HARTLAND, N.Y. — A house fire broke out on Ridge Road in the Town of Hartland Friday morning.

The house was already fully engulfed in flames when patrol officers from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and Middleport Police arrived.

Gasport Chemical Hose, Wrights Corners Fire Department, and Hartland Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. No one was hurt.