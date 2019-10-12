BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Norwalk Avenue near Tacoma Avenue.

We do not know if anybody was in the building when the fire started. Fire crews have been pulled from the house and are fighting the fire from the outside.

The westbound lanes of Hertel Avenue near Norwalk are closed while fire crews remain on scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more information.

