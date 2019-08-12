NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Four people, including a child, were taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital after an apartment fire in Niagara Falls.

Rescue crews say it happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on Willow Avenue. All four were trapped inside their second floor apartments.They say one person jumped from a second story window and the child was rescued by firefighters.

One person suffered a leg injury and we don't know the conditions of the other three.

Niagara Falls Fire Department and Niagara Falls Police Arson investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.