Home Depot looking to hire over 400 in the Buffalo area

The Home Improvement chain is getting ready for a busy spring and is looking to hire at least 440 people in the Buffalo area. Jobs available are both full and part-tme.

The positions open include customer service, filling online orders that are picked up curbside or in store, unpacking overnight freight and merchandising and vary by store.

The hiring boom is part of the store's efforts to hire 1,500 associates across its 100 distribution centers in 80 markets.