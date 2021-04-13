What three contenders are offering for Samsung’s $17B chip plant

Three U.S. markets – Phoenix, Austin and Western New York – were identified as potential landing spots for its latest production facility in January, when plans were first reported. Korea, where Samsung Electronics Co. is headquartered, is also being considered.

At stake: one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, with the potential of at least 1,800 jobs being created, according to documents filed by Samsung in January in the Austin area. Samsung is expected to make its decision by this summer — and the company could even buy land in Arizona at an auction scheduled for late April — with construction possibly starting later this year and the plant becoming operational by mid-2023.