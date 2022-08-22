Hochul: "Giving ourselves another month to assess" rescinding COVID emergency powers

Gov. Hochul was asked about renewing an executive order that's allowed her office broad control over COVID guidance, amid cont. objection from Republican lawmakers.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Hochul was asked why an executive order that's given her office broad control over the state's COVID response was extended another month.

Her remarks came during a press conference Monday during which she announced that school COVID guidance was largely ending. When asked, what her office can't do without the COVID emergency declaration she said, "what I can't do is allow there to be a broader scope of service."

Hochul explained how the declaration allows her office to direct health professionals like EMTs to administer vaccines which normally requires additional approval.

"At a time when we're looking in the next month are we standing up sites are we going to need more help," Hochul said.

She referred to previous surges in COVID cases in Fall 2021 and the need for more assistance at the start of school last year. With respect to amassing test kits, however, Hochul said her office has been following normal protocols since the surge last winter and defended the recent extension.

Hochul added, "I just wanted to give ourselves another month to assess whether we needed that extra ability to give vaccines and that's primarily how we're using it right now."

"Otherwise procedures are back to normal but I'm going to look closely at it in another month and looking forward to not needing that anymore if we don't need those workers."

Republican lawmakers like State Senator Rob Ortt who represents Western New York's 62nd Senate District have criticized the Governor for conducting state business under "one-party rule" since she entered office under the emergency declaration.

Ortt said the same of her predecessor Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Last week, Sen. Ortt sent a letter to Governor Hochul's Office requesting the declaration be rescinded. At that time, the Governor's Office told 2 On Your Side it was reviewing the request.

In a statement, Senator Ortt (R) called the changes to school guidance a "long overdue victory for parents and students."