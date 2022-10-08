Catholic Health Home Care holding 'On the Spot' hiring event

The company is holding a 'On the Spot' hiring event on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 4201 Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're a nurse looking for a new job, Catholic Health Home Care is hiring.

The company is holding a 'On the Spot' hiring event on Thursday, August 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 4201 Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.

Catholic Health Home Care will hold open interviews for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. Managers and recruiters will be on hand to accept your application and conduct a private interview. Formal offers will be made to those who qualify to expedite the hiring process. Offers could include a bonus of up to $20,000. In addition, the first 15 Home Care RNs hired from this event will receive an additional $10,000 bonus.

You can register for the "On the Spot' hiring event here: chsbuffalo.org/Hilton.

Those who refer may also receive a bonus of up to $5,000 to anyone who successfully recommends a nursing candidate who is hired for the bonus-eligible positions throughout Catholic Health.

Bolstering the health care shortage is also pushing the state to do more to recruit and retain health care workers.

Just last week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $1.3 billion program that would allocate money to increase recruitment efforts for health care facilities. Additionally, it'll pay out bonuses to those health care workers earning less than $125,000 per year.