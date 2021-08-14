Historic Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica kicks off centennial celebration with special mass

There will special music and art programs, a speaker series and other special events over the next five years to mirror the original OLV construction timeline.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica is marking 100 years this weekend, but the celebration will continue for many years to come.

The centennial celebration kickoff begins Saturday, August 14 at 4:30 p.m. with a special mass celebrated by Bishop Michael Fisher. Following mass, Bishop Fisher will bless the cornerstone that Father Baker placed in August 1921.

A time capsule will also be buried for future generations to uncover 100 years from now.

The tagline for the celebration is "All Are Welcome," and OLV leaders say the intention is to bring together diverse groups of people from all over the country for special events, concerts, and tours.

Construction for the Basilica started in 1921 and was completed in 1925. It was formally dedicated in 1926.