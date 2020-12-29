Our Lady of Victory Basilica to ring bells to honor lives lost to COVID-19

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Churches across New York State will take time Wednesday to honor and remember the over 335,000 lives lost so far to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our Lady of Victory Shrine and Basilica in Lackawanna will join the Archdiocese of NY and other dioceses in a one minute ringing of the bells at Noon on Wednesday.
OLV says traditionally, the ringing of bells is meant as a signal to the community that a moment of solemnity is taking place.
In a statement, the Shrine and Basilica said, "On Wednesday, December 30 at 12pm, the bells will toll at OLV – and all over the country - to mourn the souls lost, to comfort the families and friends who grieve, and to move forward, together, in the hope of the blessings that await us in 2021."