Our Lady of Victory Basilica to ring bells to honor lives lost to COVID-19

The National Shrine and Basilica located in Lackawanna will join numerous other dioceses around the state in taking part in the event at Noon on Wednesday.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Churches across New York State will take time Wednesday to honor and remember the over 335,000 lives lost so far to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Lady of Victory Shrine and Basilica in Lackawanna will join the Archdiocese of NY and other dioceses in a one minute ringing of the bells at Noon on Wednesday.

OLV says traditionally, the ringing of bells is meant as a signal to the community that a moment of solemnity is taking place.