Williamsville CSD alerts parents of inappropriate video circulating campus

The district said it is working with local law enforcement regarding the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Parents in Williamsville are on edge after a letter was sent out by Robert Coniglio, the principal of Williamsville North High School, about a video that circulated around the campus featuring inappropriate content.

“Unfortunately, we became aware of a video circulating amongst students that features inappropriate content,” Coniglio wrote. “We have also been actively working with local law enforcement regarding this incident.”

Parents tell 2 On Your Side the video allegedly shows an underage student and adult engaged in a sexual act and was shared by other students on social media.

While the principal did not specifically state what the inappropriate content in the video was, the letter also informed parents that ninth and 10th-grade students saw a presentation by the United States Secret Service and Compass House called “Operation Angel Summit” on Wednesday with the goal of informing and educating students on how they can protect themselves of the dangers of the digital age.

But according to a Sept. 18 press release by the district, “Operation Angel Summit” is more specifically aimed at providing education on sexploitation, human trafficking, child exploitation, and the dangers of social media and sexting.

The letter also advised parents to make their children aware of the possible consequences with both the school and law enforcement for sharing inappropriate material like the video.

2 On Your Side reached out to the Amherst Police Department and was informed they would not comment on any investigation involving juveniles. The police directed all requests to the school district.

Williamsville Central School District responded in a statement: "The District is continuing its investigation into an alleged video featuring inappropriate content circulating at Williamsville North High School. We are working in partnership with local law enforcement. We will not be commenting further."

The district is asking parents to alert them if their student has seen the video and is offering support resources to those who have.