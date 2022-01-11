Help available for those with past due water bills

The Erie County Water Authority is taking part in New York State's Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Individuals and families with past due water bills can now turn to the Erie County Water Authority (ECWA) for help.

The authority announced it's taking part in New York State's Low Income Household Water Assistance Program. The purpose of the program is to assist ECWA customers experiencing financial hardship with past due water bills.

Even if you are currently on a payment plan with ECWA, you can still apply and possibly be eligible for up to $2,500 is assistance for an unpaid balance.

Applications are available here.

Eligibility is based on the following:

income

household size

household includes a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, or individual who lawfully resides in the U.S.

amount owed to drinking water and/or wastewater provider(s)

Applicants must provide proof of residency and identity, documentation of both earned and unearned income, a water bill listing their permanent and primary residence and a valid Social Security number.

“These are challenging times for a portion of our customers throughout our service territory and we felt opting into LIHWAP could provide them some much-needed relief,” said ECWA Chairman Jerome Schaad. “ECWA is appreciative of New York State’s leadership on this issue and hope that our eligible customers take advantage of this program.”