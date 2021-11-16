Federal funding coming to WNY for families, seniors who need help with home heating costs

Congressman Brian Higgins made the announcement Tuesday that more than $876 million in federal funding has been secured for New York State.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some federal funding will be going to seniors and families in Western New York who need help to heat their homes this winter.

Congressman Brian Higgins made the announcement Tuesday that more than $876 million in federal funding has been secured for New York State through the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Low Income Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

"Western New Yorkers face a long, cold winter," said Congressman Higgins. "We fight to deliver HEAP funding to make sure local seniors, children and families aren’t left in the cold."

In a press release Higgins said the American Rescue Plan provided $4.5 billion dollars for HEAP nationwide, and nearly $536 million in heating assistance for new york state residents.