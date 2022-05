The man was declared dead at the scene. Buffalo Police say the fall appeared to be accidental, but an investigation has been launched.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man died early Sunday morning when he fell off a downtown Pearl Street building, according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson.

The man fell from from either the fourth-floor or fifth-floor rooftop on the 500 block of Pearl Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.