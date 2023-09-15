Groundbreaking ceremony for new Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute

The $30 million project is expected to be completed in about 18 months.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several local and staff dignitaries were in Buffalo Friday to break ground on the new Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute.

The 37,000 square foot building will be built at the corner of Niagara and Hudson Street and will celebrate WNY's Hispanic arts and culture. It will also serve as a hub for the West Buffalo community.

"This center, the first of its kind in Upstate New York, will be a beacon for the West Buffalo community and region. This beautiful setting will allow us to showcase, celebrate and share the history, culture and contributions of Western New York’s Hispanic community,” Governor Hochul said. “I thank Cas Rodriguez and the Hispanic Heritage Council for making history by bringing history to this corner of West Buffalo through their tireless efforts and commitment that ensures this cultural institute will be celebratory, educational and interactive for today’s generation and for generations to come. I couldn’t be prouder to be the Governor that helped make today possible.”

The $30 million project is expected to be completed in about 18 months. The Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York has received funding from both the state and federal level to help fund the construction.

“This is a monumental moment for our Hispanic community and the larger Western New York region which serves as a gateway to America. As we break ground on the Hispanic Heritage Culture Institute, the first in upstate New York, we build upon the strengths of the Hispanic and Latino community to foster and inspire awareness and appreciation of past, present and future contributions. This center will offer our Hispanic and Latino community the opportunity to preserve their history, tell their stories, and share their culture with others. The groundbreaking of the HHCI represents the collaboration and hard work of community leaders, government officials, donors, public and private organizations, and neighborhood groups. Due to Governor Hochul and these dedicated individuals, this cultural magnet will be a center for a diverse community as well as a model for the country," said Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY Founder & President Casimiro D. Rodriguez.