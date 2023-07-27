Neighborhood Health Center nears completion of 15,000-square-foot expansion

The Neighborhood Health Center's Mattina location is doubling its dental practice. The new space will soft launch next week and welcome patients to see the work.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhood Health Center is nearly finished with a 15,000-square-foot expansion of its Mattina location at 300 Niagara Street; a project they started just over a year ago.

Joanne Haefner, the President, and CEO of Neighborhood Health Center said the project has been a "labor of love" and part of their continued investment in Buffalo's West Side.

"Being here in this community 36 years, we've always had a vision that we take the spaces that are available in neighborhoods and we make them very welcoming for people," said Haefner.

"We want people to feel it's a private office experience because that's what they deserve," she added.

The expansion doesn't quite double their existing 23,000-square-foot medical office which has remained open during construction but it will double their current dental practice.

"We have 8 dental operatories that will be opening next week. We also have some behind-the-scenes things like community health workers and care coordinators space so we'll be able to help support care coordination so our patients can get referrals and get transportation help," said Haefner.

Those "behind-the-scenes" activities will largely take place on the second floor of the new addition, many of whom didn't have office space before.

The $9 million Mattina project was partially funded by a $7.67 million New York State capital grant. It is one of two recent investments by Neighborhood Health Center, which is designated as a federally qualified health center (FQHC).

Another $10 million was spent on their Riverway location further up Niagara Street.

The expansion adds to a bustling and revitalized Niagara Corridor, which will soon include the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institution at the corner of Niagara and Hudson Streets.

Haefner noted the historic disparities in health outcomes for Black and Hispanic people adding that Neighborhood Health Center has long sought equity and better outcomes in Buffalo.

As an FQHC, insurance is not required to receive health care. Some patients may qualify for discounts based on income in accordance with the federal poverty guidelines and household size. Neighborhood Health Center also works to get patients coverage.

"One of the things that's very important is for us to ensure that there is access for every person in Buffalo to go to a doctor, to a dentist, to seek prevention," said Haefner.

She also noted the seriousness and need for education about the importance of primary care in their community.

"Primary care in our community should be a priority, and it is a priority for us to ensure that patients have the opportunity to think about prevention, primary care," she said.

The Mattina location is the busiest of Neighborhood Health Center's six sites across Erie County according to Haefner. Mental health services, pediatrics, dental care, and primary care are all provided at the location.

There are three other sites located in the City of Buffalo, one in Blasdell, and one in Hamburg.

"The next step is encouraging more people to get access to primary care, advocating for everyone to have a doctor's office that they feel like they're at home at," Haefner said.