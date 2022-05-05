Gramma Mora's teams up with CityMade to take its Mexican goodies nationwide

The 42-year-old Buffalo restaurant teamed up with CityMade Inc. to create a $169 Mexican Munchie Pack.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations, Gramma Mora’s has found a way to share its menu of traditional Mexican recipes with the world.

The 42-year-old Buffalo restaurant teamed up with CityMade Inc. to create a $169 Mexican Munchie Pack, including a dozen burritos, plus homemade salsa, queso, beans and chips available with overnight shipping in less than 12 hours.

The first order, from a customer in the state of Washington, came within hours of a social media blast announcing its availability.