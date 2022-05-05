x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Gramma Mora's teams up with CityMade to take its Mexican goodies nationwide

The 42-year-old Buffalo restaurant teamed up with CityMade Inc. to create a $169 Mexican Munchie Pack.
Credit: anaumenko - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations, Gramma Mora’s has found a way to share its menu of traditional Mexican recipes with the world.

The 42-year-old Buffalo restaurant teamed up with CityMade Inc. to create a $169 Mexican Munchie Pack, including a dozen burritos, plus homemade salsa, queso, beans and chips available with overnight shipping in less than 12 hours.

The first order, from a customer in the state of Washington, came within hours of a social media blast announcing its availability.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man Shot In The Head In Niagara Falls