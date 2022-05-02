JetBlue is cutting its summer schedule. Here's what's happening in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — JetBlue's decision to reduce its summer flight loads is having a major impact at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
JetBlue Airways Corp. (Nasdaq: JBLU) recently cut 3,364 domestic flights for June 2022, eliminating 13.6% of its domestic scheduled flights for the month.
Locally, JetBlue is the second busiest air carrier at BNIA, trailing only Southwest Airlines. The airline's revised summer schedule, from May 1 to Aug. 31, shows 153 dropped flights between Buffalo and Boston, Fort Lauderdale, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and Los Angeles. JetBlue is not cutting any daily flights between Buffalo and Orlando.
