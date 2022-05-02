x
JetBlue is cutting its summer schedule. Here's what's happening in Buffalo.

JetBlue Airways Corp. (Nasdaq: JBLU) recently cut 3,364 domestic flights for June 2022, eliminating 13.6% of its domestic scheduled flights for the month.
FILE- In this March 16, 2017, file photo, a Jet Blue airplane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. JetBlue is staying in the Big Apple. The airline said Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 that it will keep its headquarters in New York and expand its flagship terminal at JFK Airport. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — JetBlue's decision to reduce its summer flight loads is having a major impact at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Locally, JetBlue is the second busiest air carrier at BNIA, trailing only Southwest Airlines. The airline's revised summer schedule, from May 1 to Aug. 31, shows 153 dropped flights between Buffalo and Boston, Fort Lauderdale, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and Los Angeles. JetBlue is not cutting any daily flights between Buffalo and Orlando.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

