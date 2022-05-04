International retailer Primark is coming to Western New York

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — As Primark expands its U.S. footprint, the retailer is adding a location in the Buffalo area.

The Irish international company, which sells items from clothing and home décor to beauty products, is opening a store in the Walden Galleria.

“After spending time in Buffalo and the surrounding areas we feel confident that Primark’s affordable choices for everyone — from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women’s, men’s and kid’s, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories — will be a unique and exciting addition to the Buffalo community," said Kevin Tulip, president, in a prepared statement.