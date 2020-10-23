Governor Cuomo announces $42.5 million in paving projects for Western New York

$42.5 million has been awarded to the Western New York region to renew 234 lane miles.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a paving project that will cost $357 million in funding for the renewal of roadways in every region of New York State.

One thing different about this paving project is that the state will use environmentally friendly construction techniques such as warm-mix asphalt and cold in place asphalt recycling that can be applied at significantly lower temperatures.

This technique reduces fuel consumption and decreases the production of associated greenhouse gas emission during construction.

"New York continues to lead the nation in demonstrating that infrastructure investments supporting economic growth can be balanced with protecting our precious environmental and natural resources," Governor Cuomo said in a press release. "These investments are laying the foundation for sustained growth in tourism and business development while enhancing the resilience of the supporting infrastructure."

$42.5 million has been awarded to the Western New York region to renew 234 lane miles of the following roads in Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties:

$ 3.0 million to resurface I-86 from Exit 28 (Cuba) to Exit 29 (Friendship) in the Towns of Cuba and Friendship, Allegany County.

$ 1.4 million to resurface Route 21 from North Andover Village limit to the vicinity of the Route 21/244 intersection in the Towns of Alfred and Andover, Allegany County.

$ 1.0 million to resurface Route 243 from Cattaraugus County Line to 700 feet south of the intersection of Route 243/Brookside Drive in Allegany County.

$ 13.8 million to resurface I-86 from exit 17 to exit 20 in the Towns of Cold Spring, Red House and Salamanca and in the City of Salamanca, Cattaraugus County.

$ 961,000 to resurface Route 16 from the bridge over Elton Creek (at Church Street) to Erie County Line in the Village of Delevan and Town of Yorkshire, Cattaraugus County.

$ 1.8 million to resurface Route 20 from Pennsylvania State Line to the Village of Westfield in the Towns of Ripley and Westfield and the Villages of Ripley and Westfield, Chautauqua County.

$ 12.8 million to resurface I-290 From I-190 to I-90 in the Towns of Amherst and Tonawanda, Erie County.

$ 2.1 million to resurface Route 263 (Millersport Highway) from Route 270 (Campbell Boulevard) to Route 78 (Transit Road) in Erie County.

$ 5.6 million to resurface I-190 Northbound from Route 384 (Buffalo Avenue) to Route 31 (Witmer Road) in the City of Niagara Falls and the Town of Niagara, Niagara County.