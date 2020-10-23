Erie County awarded $1 million from Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation for Isle View Park improvements

A new playground is also being planned for the south end of Isle View Park.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Erie County and the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry has been awarded over $1 million from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation for improvements to Isle View Park.

The park along the Niagara River in the City of Tonawanda will receive updates to existing park elements and improvements to the Shoreline trail along with adding some new features, such as a new switchback trail connection from River Road to Isle View Park (overcoming an approximately 30’ grade difference) featuring a new signature overlook to provide views of the Niagara River and the Grand Island bridges.

“These upgrades to Isle View Park will enhance the park’s beauty, functionality, and utility for visitors,” said Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel. “New features and upgrades to existing amenities will give Isle View Park a whole new look and feel, and I thank the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation for this generous grant to make it happen.”

A new playground is also being planned for the south end of Isle View Park, along with new landscaping improvements separating the park’s maintenance area from the entrance.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz took to Twitter Friday morning to share the news, "Thank you to the Wilson Foundation for your support of our parks!"