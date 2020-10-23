Jamestown toddler hit by vehicle; charges pending against the driver

Police say injuries to the child are not believed to be serious.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police say charges are pending against the driver of vehicle that struck a toddler Thursday night.

The two-year-old boy was hit while walking along East 5th St. with his family around 9:30 p.m.

Police say at first, the driver did not stop.

But witnesses who encountered what happened saw the vehicle drive into a parking lot at E. 4th and E. 2nd Streets, and confronted the driver, breaking out the driver's side window. Fearing for his safety, officers said the driver took off again and was finally stopped by police in a parking lot on Franklin St.

The child was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle belonging to the 27-year-old male driver was impounded.