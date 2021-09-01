Gov. Hochul requests physical disaster declaration to aid in Niagara County storm recovery

When the declaration is granted, people and business affected will be eligible to apply for low-interest loans to aid in recovery.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is requesting disaster declarations for counties affected by severe weather to allow for low-interest loan eligibility.

Niagara County is one of three counties Hochul is requesting a physical disaster declaration from the Small Business Administration (SAB) for damage sustained by severe weather back in July. The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services worked with Niagara County to survey damages.

When declarations are granted, people whose homes and business were damaged are eligible to apply for low-interest loans from the the SAB to help with their recovery.

"These natural disasters disrupted the lives of New Yorkers, but we are working to help our communities recover," Hochul said. "I am requesting these disaster declarations so that impacted New Yorkers can get the assistance they need to get back on their feet and build back their homes and businesses."

Homeowners, renters and business owners can receive SAB funding for replacing or repairing damaged property. Businesses and nonprofits can get money to provide working capital until normal operations can resume.