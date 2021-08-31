Governor Hochul outlines new state approach to COVID-19 pandemic

The governor says she believes there is a role for state government and a role for local government.

AMHERST, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Western New York on Tuesday for her first time as governor to hold a COVID-19 briefing at the University at Buffalo - Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

During the briefing, Hochul once again stressed the importance of vaccines, saying the vaccination rate in New York State is "good" but says more people need to be vaccinated.

"We can do better on the vaccination rates - no doubt in my mind," Hochul said.

While on the topic of vaccinations, Hochul said teachers must be vaccinated or undergo mandatory testing. According to the governor, New York State is in the process of getting the legal clearance for that, saying she believes it's a "compromise."

In addition, Hochul says the state will be exploring vaccine mandates - not testing - for staff at healthcare facilities. She added she doesn't have the authority to make everyone get vaccinated, but says if she did she would mandate it.

During the briefing, the governor also reiterated that there will be a mask mandate in schools, saying she is willing to make tough decisions "at anytime and anywhere." She went on to say that there will be parts of the state where circumstances change in some areas, adding that she will be very flexible on the issue.

Hochul also outlined how her administration will be different from the one before her, telling local health departments how she plans on managing the state's response to the ongoing pandemic. The governor says she believes there is a role for state government and a role for local government.

"I will not be micromanaging, but I'll be giving guidance based on your input," Hochul said. "I'll be giving you the cover you need. I'll be there to be the ally. But I will not be imposing state people and locations on all of you without consultation. You tell us where there's gaps, tell us where something needs to be enhanced by the state and we'll be there without stepping on the local public health agencies."