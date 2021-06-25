Garage fire spreads to home in Wilson

No injuries were reported, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

WILSON, N.Y. — Officials in Niagara County are investigating a fire that happened early Friday morning in Wilson.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a fire at 3702 Newman Road around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Deputies say a fire in an attached garage spread to the home. People inside of the house got out safely.

Members of the Ransomville and South Wilson volunteer fire companies put out the fire. The Niagara County Origin and Cause Unit is looking into what caused the fire.