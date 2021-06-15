Firefighters respond to blaze on Marquette Avenue in Kenmore

KENMORE, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies were called to the scene of a fire late Monday night.
Volunteer fire companies from Kenmore and Tonawanda responded to the blaze on Marquette Avenue in Kenmore just before midnight. A 2 On Your Side photographer at the scene says it appears that two garages and part of a home were involved in the blaze.
2 On Your Side was told the fire was declared under control shortly after midnight. Fire crews are still on the scene looking over the structures that were involved.