Firefighters respond to blaze at Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fire crews were called to Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill on Transit Road early Saturday morning for reports of a fire.

The fire broke at the restaurant around 8 a.m. and part of Transit Road was closed for almost an hour.

According to the Amherst Police Department, fire crews from the Main-Transit, East Amherst, Clarence Center and Harris Hill fire departments were able to put out the fire. Police say no one was injured, adding that everyone was able to make it out of the restaurant safely.

The building sustained estimated damages of $450,000 to the structure and its contents.

Police say the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.