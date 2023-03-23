FUSION Fashion show making its return

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An annual fashion show is gearing up for its return.
Erie 1 BOCES is preparing for its 14th annual FUSION fashion show. Each design is based on mood boards created by students at the beginning of the year.
Each student must make a minimum of five outfits, using the tools and skills they've learned through the fashion design technology program.
"We have cosmetology doing hair and makeup. We have the culinary department feeding the kids on that day. So it teaches the students not only hands-on how to make the clothes and put it on the runway, but it also teaches the students that they can't do this alone. So it's one of those experiences in high school that we mimics what goes on in the real world, so when they leave us, when they graduate, they already have those collaboration skills." Darlene Borchert, an instructor for Fashion Design Technology, said.
The fashion show is on March 30 starting at 7 p.m.
They're also accepting $3 donations and collecting personal hygiene donations for Hearts for the Homeless.