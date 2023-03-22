10th Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival to be held in April

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A sure sign that warmer temperatures are coming.
Plans for the Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival will be held April 27, 29-30 this year.
This will be the 10th year of the festival.
Festivities begin Thursday, April 27 with their Festival Fundraiser.
And then on Saturday & Sunday, April 29 & April 30, you can check out the Cherry Blossoms. There will also be activities, music and food at the Japanese Garden and inside The Buffalo History Museum.
A complete schedule will be posted soon on the Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival webpage. https://www.buffalocherryblossomfestival.org/