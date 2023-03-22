Local Fashion Designer and National Fuel help Buffalo students get ready for prom

A prom dress giveaway will be held April 29 and local fashion designer, Daykeyla McGee, will create a custom gown for one deserving Buffalo student.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — National Fuel workers are collecting dresses right now for their prom dress giveaway event next month. An employee there, who also happens to be an accomplished fashion designer, will create a custom prom gown for one deserving student.

The prom dress giveaway for Buffalo public and charter school students is being held on April 29 from 11am to 2 pm at the Frank E. Merriweather Library in downtown Buffalo.

To date, over 75 dresses have been collected and dry cleaned by Jim Bell Drycleaners.

National Fuel's Ethnically Diverse Group of Employees- or EDGE - is leading the effort.

"One of EDGE's missions is to give back to the community in which we live, work and operate and it's also one of the company's missions to give back to the community as well," said EDGE chairwoman Sarah Washington.

One National Fuel worker, Daykeyla McGee, also happens to be a fashion designer.

Daykeyla has shown collections during New York and London fashion weeks, has been featured in Harper's Bazarre and Marie Claire, and made a custom dress for actress Tiffany Haddish.

Now, she's going to make a custom prom dress for one lucky Buffalo student.

"I just want to give back and make sure she knows that she's beautiful cause that's another big part of my business. Us, as women, we suffer a lot from self confidence...I just want to make a woman feel beautiful and I want to do it for that girl, too," said McGee.

To enter, students need to submit a 100 word essay on why they deserve a custom gown and a copy of their student ID or report card. Email submissions to EDGE@natfuel.com by March 24. The winner will be notified by March 29.

To learn more about Daykeyla McGee's designs, visit www.daykeyla.com or find her on Instagram and TikTok.