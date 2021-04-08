Fruitbelt Coalition host National Night Out and collects signatures to get late bishop's name on an overpass

Fruitbelt Coalition wants to recognize the late Bishop William Henderson of the Michigan Street Baptist Church.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Night Out events happened all over Buffalo Tuesday night and the rest of the country after being canceled last year due to COVID.

The annual event aims to bring together communities through games and activities and so you can get to know your neighbors.

Dr. Benjamin Cashaw, the President of the Fruitbelt Coalition, said this was created to encourage neighbors to come out

"Night out was developed to encourage neighbors to come out, to discover who your neighbor is, to develop safety and sanctuary in your neighborhood this is how crime is kept down, that's how they set up crime watch, neighbors start to watch out for one another, " Cashaw said.