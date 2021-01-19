Western New Yorkers honoring Martin Luther King Jr. with acts of service

A community clean up was held on Michigan Avenue in Buffalo Monday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All over Western New York and across the country, people have been celebrating and reflecting on the life and message of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

It's a message that has taken on new meaning after the national reckoning on race this past summer.

And many of those events involved people working to help their neighborhood, like a community clean up on Michigan Avenue in Buffalo Monday morning. Organizers say service such as this keeps Dr. King's mission alive.

"Today is a day that would symbolize us coming together as a community, enhancing our community, cleaning our community both physically, environmentally, the spirit of the community, so this is a wonderful day that symbolizes all of that," said Ramona Reynolds if Delta Sigma Theta.