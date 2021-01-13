Western New York remembering Bishop William Henderson

Western New York is remembering a very influential voice in the African American community, Bishop William Henderson, who died at the age of 85.

He leaves a tremendous legacy in the Queen City, most notably as pastor of the Michigan Street Baptist Church in Buffalo, which was often the last stop for slaves on the Underground Railroad before crossing into Canada.

"He just kept fighting and that's something you just can't take away from him. He's a true fighter and a true believer and had great faith," said Addison Henderson, Henderson's son.