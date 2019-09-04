BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Frozen Four starts Thursday at KeyBank Center with Providence, Denver, Massachusetts and Minnesota-Duluth here to compete for college hockey's top honors.

Besides the $6 million in economic impact, it's a huge marketing opportunity for the city, especially to show off what's changed in the decade and half since it last hosted the event.

"If you think about it, this was just a parking lot outside of our doors here. Canalside hasn't been developed at that time," Visit Buffalo Niagara President and CEO Patrick Kaler said.

"So we're truly excited and enthused to be able to show them everything that's been taking place in Buffalo so they can go back and tell their friends and family, 'I had a fantastic experience in Buffalo. You have to go back and check it out.' "

The championship game will be held on Saturday night.

