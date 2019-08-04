BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres fired head coach Phil Housley on Sunday.

Monday afternoon, multiple reports had them in hot pursuit of Todd McLellan to be their next head coach.

The Athletic was first to report that the Sabres were "closing in on an agreement" to hire McLellan. TSN's Bob McKenzie followed that by saying he was the "leading if not the leading candidate."

In any case, what it indicates is that GM Jason Botterill is looking for experience as opposed to hiring a first time NHL head coach as he did with Housley two years ago.

McLellan most recently was head coach of the Edmonton Oilers and led them to one playoff appearance before being fired. Prior to that, he led the San Jose Sharks to two apperances in the Western Finals and a total of six playoff appearances over seven years with the team.

The Los Angeles Kings are also reportedly in the running for McLellan's services.