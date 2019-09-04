BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres might have missed the Stanley Cup playoffs for an eighth straight season, but that hasn't diminished the appetite to watch hockey in Buffalo.

Buffalo ranked second among NHL markets for household ratings on games shown on NBC and NBC Sports Network, according to NBC Sports Public Relations.

The city's 1.18 household rating trailed only Pittsburgh (1.30) for games aired on both networks. The Penguins have won three Stanley Cups since 2009 and have qualified for the playoffs the past 13 seasons.

Buffalo led all NHL markets on watching NBC Sports Network games, checking in with a 1.08 rating. Pittsburgh (1.02) was second and Las Vegas (0.93) third.

Buffalo ranked third for games broadcast on NBC with a 1.96 rating, trailing only Pittsburgh (3.55) and St. Louis (2.28).

